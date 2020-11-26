UBS Group Upgrades Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to Neutral

Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Lundin Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Danske raised Lundin Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Lundin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LNDNF opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. Lundin Energy has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $34.30.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

