UBS Group Begins Coverage on G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GIII. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.73.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after buying an additional 2,192,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after buying an additional 311,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 58,891 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 681,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 42,604 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.