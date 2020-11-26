Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at $56,939,188.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $414.89 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $429.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

