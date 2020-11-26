Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $2,250,964.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Tuesday, November 3rd, George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80.

On Wednesday, September 30th, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.41, for a total value of $4,555,381.67.

On Monday, August 31st, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.54, for a total value of $4,890,550.98.

NYSE TWLO opened at $305.50 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its position in Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in Twilio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.70.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.