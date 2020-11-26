Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.13

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend by 65.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

NYSE:TNP opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.