Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for PennantPark Investment in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PNNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 621,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 182,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

