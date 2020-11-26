Truist Initiates Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Truist started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.64.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

