Truist Boosts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $37.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target raised by Truist from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of SNV opened at $33.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

