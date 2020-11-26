TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $20.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.81.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

