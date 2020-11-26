Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $40.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after buying an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 423.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 52,398 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

