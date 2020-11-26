TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 26,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,947,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,455.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $1,828,320.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,518,660.00.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $76.84 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $80.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

