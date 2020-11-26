Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Trex were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 36.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TREX shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.39.

NYSE:TREX opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. Trex’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

