Treatt plc (TET.L) (TET) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Treatt plc (TET.L)’s previous dividend of $1.84. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TET opened at GBX 672.80 ($8.79) on Thursday. Treatt plc has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 682 ($8.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 621.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 561.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.82 million and a P/E ratio of 46.76.

In other Treatt plc (TET.L) news, insider Vijay Thakrar acquired 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £9,944.46 ($12,992.50). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope acquired 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,116.53 ($7,991.29).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavour, fragrance, brevarage, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

