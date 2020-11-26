Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 95,072 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 855% compared to the average daily volume of 9,952 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Shares of WORK opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Slack Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.17 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,276. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

