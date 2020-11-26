Todd Wider Sells 17,969 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider sold 17,969 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $23,898.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 954,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Todd Wider also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 2nd, Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04.
Shares of ABEO opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $138.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.
ABEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.