Todd Wider Sells 17,969 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider sold 17,969 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $23,898.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 954,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Wider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04.

Shares of ABEO opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $138.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

