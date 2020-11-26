Todd S. Nelson Sells 70,750 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $806,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,604,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $788.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

