Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $852.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in Tivity Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,868,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tivity Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 11.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 7.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

