Timothy B. Lowinger Sells 8,203 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $189,079.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.44. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,861,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,464 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,029,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $19,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 972,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

