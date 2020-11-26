Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.18. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

