Thomas S. Glanville Sells 1,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.11. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 469.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after buying an additional 722,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,728,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 37.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 555,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,332,000 after acquiring an additional 86,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.