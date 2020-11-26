Thomas Aj Frank Sells 17,843 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $948,177.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $974,978.29.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $958,277.12.

On Monday, November 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,432 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,952,026.56.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,712 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $736,335.60.

On Friday, November 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,466 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $806,340.02.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $397,801.50.

Shares of IBKR opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

