TheStreet Upgrades East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to “B”

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

