TheStreet Upgrades Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) to B

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of BMTC opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.90. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 58,215 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

