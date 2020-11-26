TheStreet Upgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to B

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

