Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TMO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $481.13.

NYSE:TMO opened at $448.45 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $243,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 638.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

