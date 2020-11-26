The York Water Company (YORW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 15th

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from The York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The York Water has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The York Water to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.22 million, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.14. The York Water has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YORW shares. BidaskClub downgraded The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

