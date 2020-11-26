The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Alan N. Braverman Sells 48,908 Shares of Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $269.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

