The Unilever Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UL)

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,098 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 993% compared to the typical daily volume of 192 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after buying an additional 262,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

UL stock opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.4845 dividend. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

