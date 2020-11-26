The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in The Unilever Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 746,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 56,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 262,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.4845 dividend. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

