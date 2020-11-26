The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00 at Needham & Company LLC

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $750.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $570.26.

Shares of TTD opened at $862.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $868.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $674.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total value of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,101.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total value of $165,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,602,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,541 over the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,322,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 36.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,546,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

