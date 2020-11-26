The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Toro were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in The Toro during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

