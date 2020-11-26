The Sage Group’s (SGPYY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

