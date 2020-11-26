The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MIDD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.20.

MIDD stock opened at $136.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average is $91.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.63. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $1,280,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the second quarter worth about $2,146,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

