The J. M. Smucker Company to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The J. M. Smucker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. William Blair also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SJM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average of $112.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

