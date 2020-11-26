The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $33.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $37.27 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,469,000.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

