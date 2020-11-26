The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $535.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.64.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $473.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.35 and its 200-day moving average is $318.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $931,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,662 shares of company stock worth $70,079,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Align Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Align Technology by 134.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

