The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €60.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.23 ($74.39).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €52.22 ($61.44) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.63. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

