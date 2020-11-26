The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €60.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.23 ($74.39).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €52.22 ($61.44) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.63. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

