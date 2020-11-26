The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,400 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450.59 ($110.41).

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,800 ($101.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,241.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,472.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 41.05.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

