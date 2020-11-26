The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 179.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 18.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

The Clorox stock opened at $200.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.26. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $146.65 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $378,315.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,855.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,347 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

