The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.85.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.04 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.35.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$64.65 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$76.17. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.99 billion.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

