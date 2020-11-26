The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

The Allstate has raised its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Allstate has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Allstate to earn $12.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of ALL opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

