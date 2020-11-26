Thales’ (THLLY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

THLLY opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91. Thales has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.09.

