TFC Financial Management Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.