TFC Financial Management Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 407.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $89.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.14. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

