TFC Financial Management Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.33.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,479 shares of company stock valued at $29,188,386 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $514.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $540.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.01.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

