TFC Financial Management Takes Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 115,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Duke Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 944,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 29.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 209,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

