TFC Financial Management Takes $62,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.