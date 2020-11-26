TFC Financial Management Takes $60,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $6,963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,283,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,739,822 shares of company stock worth $213,851,474 over the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

