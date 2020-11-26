TFC Financial Management Takes $28,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $87.72 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.