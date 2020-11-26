TFC Financial Management Purchases Shares of 667 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DUK opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
