TFC Financial Management Purchases Shares of 667 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

NYSE DUK opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.